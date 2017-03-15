Oklahoma Senate Punishes Senator Amid Investigation

The Oklahoma Senate unanimously passed a resolution to “impose punishment” on Sen. Ralph Shortey, in light of Moore Police investigation into an alleged incident with a minor.

Sources say Shortey’s punishment includes all of the following: Loss of vice chair and chairmanships; Removal from all committees; removal of executive assistant; Loss of laptop and other state property; Loss of office and assigned parking; Removal of his name from all of his bills; Cancellation of office expenditures and pages. The vote was 43-0.

Senate Pro Tempore Mike Schulz (R-Altus) issued the following statement regarding the approval of the resolution to punish Shortey:

This is not a presumption of guilt or innocence. The Oklahoma Senate has full faith that the judicial system will play out appropriately and bring this matter to a lawful conclusion. This resolution reserves the right of the Oklahoma Senate to pursue further action if more facts come to light. It would be inappropriate to comment any further due to the pending investigation.

Shortey (R-Dist. 44) is being investigated by police over an alleged incident involving a teenage boy at a Moore motel, according to Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn.

3/14/2017 Related Story: State Senator Being Investigated After Alleged Incident With Minor

Moore Police said they were called to a motel for a welfare check on March 9 and found the room was occupied by a juvenile male and an adult male.

The Super 8 shift manager said that Shortey rented a room on March 8 and checked in after midnight on March 9. The room was registered to Shortey, who according to the manger, indicated that there would be two people staying in the room. The manager could not say what time police arrived to the Super 8. She did not wish to go on camera.

The Chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party, Pam Pollard, issued a statement on the allegations surrounding Shortey:

We condemn the actions of Senator Ralph Shortey to the strongest degree. While we believe in the right to a fair trial and that all people deserve their day in court, the accusations against Ralph Shortey are in no way in line with the principles of the Oklahoma Republican Party. No person, particularly a child, should be subjected to sex crimes. The Oklahoma Republican Party stands in support of efforts to protect children, families and victims of sex crimes. Clearly, we are horrified by the allegations against Senator Ralph Shortey and that he may have taken detestable actions against children. If proven to be true, appropriate justice should be served.

Vice President of Communications for the YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City also issued a statement on Shortey: