Mother Of Tulsa Murder Victim Thankful Son’s Death Saved Others

TULSA, Oklahoma -

After a jury convicted Keith Mack of murdering Keondre Love, the victim’s mother said she’s thankful her son’s death saved the lives of others.

Keondre Love's mother, Lola, said she doesn't let a day go by without thinking about her son.

"I miss him, I miss him so much. I have to be careful of how much I talk about him because I don't want people to think, like, when is she going to stop talking about him? You know," she said.

Keondre was just 18 when Mack shot him in the back of the head in front of the Apache Manor apartments in 2014.

During the trial, Mack took the stand saying the whole thing happened because of an argument about a haircut.

“I just felt like two lives were taken. He took my son's life and he took his life," Lola said.

She said her son was kind and loved helping people. When he was in high school he decided to be an organ donor.

"He was like, ‘Well if I die I don't want mine to be thrown in the trash. I want mine to go and help someone," Lola said.

After Keondre's murder, his organs saved six lives in Oklahoma.

"He did a lot for people when he was here and he did a lot for people after the fact that he died," Keondre’s mother said.

She said she's glad his legacy lives on in others.

As for Mack, Lola said justice has been served.

Erin: “Are you angry?
Lola: “I was, but I'm not angry anymore now that God has seeked vengeance."

A judge will sentence Mack in April.

The jury recommended he spend life in prison without parole.

