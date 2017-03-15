Resident Injured In Broken Arrow Apartment Fire

Investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire that damaged several Broken Arrow apartments and injured a resident Wednesday evening.

At about 9:25 p.m. firefighters arrived at the Broadway Apartments at the corner of Broadway and Elm to find heavy smoke pouring from the building.

They say four apartments were damaged and a resident suffering from smoke inhalation was taken to the hospital. There is no word on that person's condition.

The Red Cross is now working residents impacted by the fire.