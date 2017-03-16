House Fire Creates Huge Plume Of Smoke In Tulsa

Image of the house on fire.

The Tulsa Fire Department battled a house fire on the north side Thursday afternoon.

The home is located at the corner of Tecumseh and MLK.

TFD got the call a few minutes after noon. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

The News On 6 SkyCam network showed a huge column of smoke rising from the home as fire trucks pulled up.

Fire Captain Stan May said utility meters were hooked up to the home, but it was vacant. He says because the home was in such bad shape, strong winds allowed the fire to spread quickly throughout the structure.

May says fire investigators will determine the cause of the fire, adding no one was injured.