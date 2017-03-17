Laptop With Trump, Clinton Info Stolen From Secret Service

A Secret Service laptop with information on President Trump and Hillary Clinton has been stolen, CBS News homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues reports.

According to law enforcement sources, detectives with the New York Police Department are searching for the stolen laptop, which contains contains pages of important and sensitive information.

Secret Service news release

The sources said some of the documents are important files on Pope Francis.

The laptop was stolen from a Secret Service agent’s vehicle Thursday morning and is considered a compromise of national security.

Authorities are examining surveillance video to try and identify a suspect.