$5,000 Reward Offered In 2016 Unsolved Pittsburg County Murder

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a Longtown man in 2016.

The OSBI says it believes the murder of 30-year-old Nathan Scoggins can be solved and investigators are just looking for additional information.

Nathan's mom returned home on February 26th, 2016 to find her son dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

3/13/2017 Related Story: Mother Of Murdered Lexington Man Pleads For Justice

Anyone who can help with this case is urged to call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.