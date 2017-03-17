Stolen Vehicle Suspect In Hospital After Broken Arrow Chase

Police said the Camaro turned west on New Orleans Street then left the roadway at high speeds and crashed just west of 101st and Memorial.

A man suspected of stealing a vehicle is in the hospital after a chase ended with a crash in Broken Arrow.

Police said officers responded to the 200 block of West Edgewater Street around 6:00 p.m. to reports of a stolen vehicle.

BAPD said the initial report stated the driver was trying to steal a license plate off another vehicle at a home.

Officers said they spotted a 2012 Chevy Camaro speeding and tried to stop it. Police said it drove off and rammed a BAPD vehicle in the 900 block of West Washington Street.

They said the chase then went south on Elm Place at speeds around 90 miles an hour.

Police said the Camaro turned west on New Orleans Street then left the roadway at high speeds and crashed just west of 101st and Memorial.

BAPD identified the suspect at 46-year-old David Palmer and said he was pinned the vehicle for a short time and had to be removed.

Palmer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

They said the incident is still under investigation and charges are pending.

No other injuries were reported.