Stolen Vehicle Suspect In Hospital After Broken Arrow Chase - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Stolen Vehicle Suspect In Hospital After Broken Arrow Chase

Posted: Updated:
Police said the Camaro turned west on New Orleans Street then left the roadway at high speeds and crashed just west of 101st and Memorial. Police said the Camaro turned west on New Orleans Street then left the roadway at high speeds and crashed just west of 101st and Memorial.
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A man suspected of stealing a vehicle is in the hospital after a chase ended with a crash in Broken Arrow.

Police said officers responded to the 200 block of West Edgewater Street around 6:00 p.m. to reports of a stolen vehicle.

BAPD said the initial report stated the driver was trying to steal a license plate off another vehicle at a home.

Officers said they spotted a 2012 Chevy Camaro speeding and tried to stop it. Police said it drove off and rammed a BAPD vehicle in the 900 block of West Washington Street.

They said the chase then went south on Elm Place at speeds around 90 miles an hour.

Police said the Camaro turned west on New Orleans Street then left the roadway at high speeds and crashed just west of 101st and Memorial.

BAPD identified the suspect at 46-year-old David Palmer and said he was pinned the vehicle for a short time and had to be removed.

Palmer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

They said the incident is still under investigation and charges are pending.

No other injuries were reported.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.