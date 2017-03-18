Beautiful Weather On Tap For Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Beautiful Weather On Tap For Eastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Got some outdoor plans for your Saturday? If not, you should make some, because we’re setting up for some picture-perfect weather to get out and enjoy today!

Drier air is returning Saturday morning behind a weak cool front, and that drier air will allow us to see plenty of sunshine. After a cool morning, we’ll rebound very nicely in the mid 70's Saturday afternoon!

Northeast winds will be a little breezy through mid to late morning, with some gusts to 20 miles per hour possible. Those winds will gradually relax to around 10 miles per hour this afternoon, which will make our Saturday afternoon all the more enjoyable!

The return of drier air will be fairly short-lived, however, as clouds and more moisture begin to surge quickly back into eastern Oklahoma overnight. An isolated shower or storm could occur after midnight into early Sunday morning across far northeastern Oklahoma, though the chance for any one location to see a shower or storm is quite low.

The warming trend continues Sunday, but that will also come with much windier conditions. Strong south winds will kick up and gust from 20 to 30 miles per hour by Sunday afternoon, helping push our high temperatures well into the 80's! With that wind also comes the return of high fire danger though, so please refrain from outdoor burning on Sunday.

The start of the work week is looking very springlike – fitting as spring “officially” begins on Monday – with humid and very warm conditions continuing Monday. Once again we look to surge well into the 80's Monday afternoon, and there may even be a bit of a heat index factor believe it or not! Another fairly weak front will be approaching by Monday night to bring some changes.

Gradually cooler weather will start to slowly arrive on Tuesday along with some scattered showers, and we’ll turn briefly much cooler on Wednesday as clouds and showers could hold us down in the 50's for a day. But warmer and windier conditions look likely to return again late next week.

A strong storm system appears to be on the horizon by about next Friday, and this storm system could bring with it a threat of severe weather to end the week. This is still several days out so much is still to be determined, but keep it here and we’ll keep you advised!

