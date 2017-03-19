Man Hit By Car While Walking On Turner Turnpike Near Stroud

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Pennsylvania man was rushed to a Tulsa hospital after he was struck by a car while walking along the Turner Turnpike east of Stroud early Sunday.

Troopers said the accident happened just before 1:45 a.m. in Creek County.

The pedestrian was identified as Andrew Wisneski, 20, of Thornton, Pennsylvania. He is listed in critical condition with leg and internal injuries.

The OHP says the driver of the 2004 Toyota Matrix, 32-year-old Candy Martinez of Tulsa, and her two passengers, and 8-year-old and a 9-year-old, were not injured.