OHP: Tulsa Man Threatens Another Driver With Hammer

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested a Tulsa man for threatening another driver with a hammer and throwing items at his car on I-44 Saturday afternoon.

The OHP arrested Jeffery Allen Cecil, 51 at about 3:45 p.m. on March 18, 2017.

According to the arrest report, a man called dispatch to report an incident on westbound I-44 between 193 East Avenue and 177 East Avenue, but the dispatcher said the call was unintelligible because of yelling in the background.

A trooper who had been parked on Interstate 44 nearby found the man who had called. The man told him a man in a green Ford pickup had threatened to hit him with a hammer and then threw items at his car.

The trooper found the green Ford pickup but traffic was congested, frequently coming to a complete stop, so the trooper ordered the driver of the truck to pull over into the closed lane and stop. Troopers said the truck pulled over but then tried to leave. Troopers finally got the truck stopped on I-244 where it splits from I-44.

According to the arrest report, Cecil said he was driving in the inside lane when the other driver tried to pass him. Cecil admitted to the trooper that he threw a drill bit at the other driver and that he stopped in front of him, got out of his truck with a hammer and threatened to hit the driver with it.

The trooper wrote that witnesses corroborated the driver's story.

Assault with a dangerous weapon and throwing objects at a moving vehicle, both felonies.