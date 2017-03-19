OHP: Tulsa Man Threatens Another Driver With Hammer - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OHP: Tulsa Man Threatens Another Driver With Hammer

Posted: Updated:
Booking photo of Jeffery Allen Cecil. Booking photo of Jeffery Allen Cecil.
CATOOSA, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested a Tulsa man for threatening another driver with a hammer and throwing items at his car on I-44 Saturday afternoon.

The OHP arrested Jeffery Allen Cecil, 51 at about 3:45 p.m. on March 18, 2017.

According to the arrest report, a man called dispatch to report an incident on westbound I-44 between 193 East Avenue and 177 East Avenue, but the dispatcher said the call was unintelligible because of yelling in the background.

A trooper who had been parked on Interstate 44 nearby found the man who had called. The man told him a man in a green Ford pickup had threatened to hit him with a hammer and then threw items at his car.

The trooper found the green Ford pickup but traffic was congested, frequently coming to a complete stop, so the trooper ordered the driver of the truck to pull over into the closed lane and stop. Troopers said the truck pulled over but then tried to leave. Troopers finally got the truck stopped on I-244 where it splits from I-44.

According to the arrest report, Cecil said he was driving in the inside lane when the other driver tried to pass him. Cecil admitted to the trooper that he threw a drill bit at the other driver and that he stopped in front of him, got out of his truck with a hammer and threatened to hit the driver with it.

The trooper wrote that witnesses corroborated the driver's story. 

Assault with a dangerous weapon and throwing objects at a moving vehicle, both felonies.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.