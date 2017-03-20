NW Rogers County Fire District Meets To Discuss Mold Issue - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

NW Rogers County Fire District Meets To Discuss Mold Issue

Posted: Updated:
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. to decide if one of their stations with black mold will be abandoned. 

The board is supposed to discuss the possibility of constructing a new building but the board may also present a few more bids for remediating black mold in all three of its stations.  

After firefighters began having breathing problems, it was brought to board's attention that there was a lot of black mold in all three of their fire stations. 

The mold was so bad in one station recently that they had to move one of the meetings to city hall, firefighters said. 

The fire union chief said he'd like to see one of the buildings torn down and a new one constructed. 

We will provide updates after Tuesday's meeting. 

