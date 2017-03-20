First Day Of Spring Temps Could Break Records

Spring has sprung! Although today will feel more like summer. Highs will tie or break records Monday afternoon. In Tulsa, the afternoon high should reach 92 and that would tie a long standing record set in 1907.

Winds will be breezy today with gusts between 20 and 25 mph. Fire danger is a concern today with fire spread rates faster from Tulsa to the southwest. Rain is needed for the state of Oklahoma and we will have several chances coming our way this week.

A cold front will be moving south today and stalling across southern Kansas tonight. That cold front will slowly move south across the area Tuesday. We’ll see more clouds Tuesday, along with a slight chance for showers and a few storms.

Storms will be hard to come by Tuesday off a strong cap in the atmosphere. When there’s a layer of warm air aloft (a cap), that can try to suppress thunderstorm development. Most likely locations will be north of the metro for showers and some rumbles of thunder.

That cold front will try to lift back north on Wednesday. Rain chances will become more widespread on Wednesday.

Scattered showers are expected to start Tuesday night and will be on-and-off throughout the day. A few lingering showers will be possible into Thursday morning but that looks to be primarily near the Oklahoma/Kansas state line.

The strongest system this week that could bring strong to severe storms to Oklahoma will be on Friday. The highest threat for severe storms looks to along and south of I-44 in eastern Oklahoma.

This system will bring in a line or cluster of storms during the day on Friday moving from west to east. Some lingering wrap-around showers will be possible into Saturday morning.