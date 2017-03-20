Water Line Break Closes Cleveland Public Schools

The Cleveland School District closed early on Monday, because of a broken water line.

The district closed at 11:30 a.m. on March 20, 2017.

The district said it ran its buses and that students who don't normally ride buses were held until they were picked up or a parent contacted the school to have them released.

City Manager Elzie Smith said a city crew was working on a water line when a nearby pipe burst. The crew had to shut down water to the city to repair the break. Smith expected the repairs to be made by early afternoon.