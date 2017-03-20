Police Arrest Woman Who Left Badly Hurt Toddler At Tulsa Hospita - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police Arrest Woman Who Left Badly Hurt Toddler At Tulsa Hospital

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police say they’ve found the woman who dropped off a severely injured baby at Hillcrest’s ER then drove away.

Police said Dominick Smith saw her face on the news and turned herself in. She's being charged with child neglect and child abuse by injury.

They said Smith's boyfriend, Johnny "Javon" Jones has not been arrested but is wanted for questioning.

They said the child's mother, Keyshawn Brown, is being charged with child neglect as well.

Police also said the 2-year-old boy is alive, but fighting for his life.

Around 1:30 p.m., police said a woman dropped off the toddler at Hillcrest Medical Center. Doctors said the boy was unconscious with head trauma.

"The person who dropped him off carried him in, gave him to the medical staff and said I have to go move my vehicle and never came back," said Corporal Mark Kraft.

Kraft said the child's injures were so severe he had to be moved to another hospital for more extensive care.

"I don't understand why a person would do that unless they were involved in that injury somehow," he said.

Officers said the young boy is not expected to survive

Kraft said, "We can't obviously change what happened, but we can prevent it from happening again in the future, at least with that perpetrator."

He said many cases like this could have been prevented.

"Normally there are signs or indicators in a case like this that would lead somebody to believe that something like this might happen. Just be vigilant. Be aware of your surroundings," he said.

