Police Investigate Fatal Shooting At Tulsa Convenience Store

Police say a man believed to be in his 20s was shout outside the Apache Food Mart at Apache and Yale Monday afternoon.

Tulsa police are investigating after one person was shot and killed at a Tulsa convenience store.

Police say a man believed to be in his 20s was shot outside the Apache Food Mart at Apache and Yale around 3:00 Monday afternoon; and even though the shooting took place during the day, it happened so fast there are almost no eye-witnesses.

It was the first time Apache Food Mart clerk, MD Farid Hossain, heard gunshots so close.

Marty: "This is your first time being around gunfire?"

Hossain: "Yeah, yeah."

Marty: "How do you feel, are you okay?"

Hossain: "I'm scared actually."

Just after 3:00 Monday afternoon, police came to two scenes near Apache and Yale - quickly finding evidence at one.

TPD Sergeant Steve Stoltz said, "Some debris that's indicative of gunshots, some bullet casings."

Police said the victim was coming out of the store when he approached a maroon car. They said as he approached, a confrontation between him and the people inside the care started and someone started shooting.

Sergeant Dave Walker said, "He was shot here in the parking lot and that's where he took off running."

According to police, the man was hit at least once in the chest and ran to his home in the 2400 block of North Vandalia Avenue. There, someone called 911 and he was taken by EMSA to the hospital.

Hossain said he heard at least two gunshots before seeing the man run, but police are still collecting evidence.

"The evidence that we're finding so far is only showing possibly one gunshot," Stoltz said.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital due to his injuries.

Police said the store did have security cameras, but they weren't working properly. They also said no witnesses had a good information on the suspects or the maroon car.

"All we got to go on right now is a maroon car with some people in it," Walker said.

Police have not released the name of the victim.