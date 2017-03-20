Police Investigate Fatal Shooting At Tulsa Convenience Store - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting At Tulsa Convenience Store

Posted: Updated:
Police say a man believed to be in his 20s was shout outside the Apache Food Mart at Apache and Yale Monday afternoon. Police say a man believed to be in his 20s was shout outside the Apache Food Mart at Apache and Yale Monday afternoon.
Tulsa Police Sergeant Steve Stoltz. Tulsa Police Sergeant Steve Stoltz.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police are investigating after one person was shot and killed at a Tulsa convenience store.

Police say a man believed to be in his 20s was shot outside the Apache Food Mart at Apache and Yale around 3:00 Monday afternoon; and even though the shooting took place during the day, it happened so fast there are almost no eye-witnesses.

It was the first time Apache Food Mart clerk, MD Farid Hossain, heard gunshots so close.

Marty: "This is your first time being around gunfire?"
Hossain: "Yeah, yeah."
Marty: "How do you feel, are you okay?"
Hossain: "I'm scared actually."

Just after 3:00 Monday afternoon, police came to two scenes near Apache and Yale - quickly finding evidence at one.

TPD Sergeant Steve Stoltz said, "Some debris that's indicative of gunshots, some bullet casings."

Police said the victim was coming out of the store when he approached a maroon car. They said as he approached, a confrontation between him and the people inside the care started and someone started shooting.

Sergeant Dave Walker said, "He was shot here in the parking lot and that's where he took off running."

According to police, the man was hit at least once in the chest and ran to his home in the 2400 block of North Vandalia Avenue. There, someone called 911 and he was taken by EMSA to the hospital.

Hossain said he heard at least two gunshots before seeing the man run, but police are still collecting evidence.

"The evidence that we're finding so far is only showing possibly one gunshot," Stoltz said.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital due to his injuries.

Police said the store did have security cameras, but they weren't working properly. They also said no witnesses had a good information on the suspects or the maroon car.

"All we got to go on right now is a maroon car with some people in it," Walker said.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.