Keefton Home Destroyed By Fire

News On 6 storm tracker Van Castor was on the scene of a house fire in Keefton late Monday.

The home, located across the street from the fire department on Highway 64 south of Muskogee, was destroyed.

Fire officials say the fire started in a travel trailer and spread to the home.

They said there were four people inside the trailer, two adults and two children. All four made it out safely, but fire officials say a firefighter was treated by medics for getting overheated.

Castor says it took a while for firefighters to bring that fire under control.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.