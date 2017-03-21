Donations Needed For Dog Saved From Creek In Broken Arrow - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Donations Needed For Dog Saved From Creek In Broken Arrow

Posted: Updated:
By: Annie Chang, News On 6
Bio
Connect
Biography
Animal rescuers believe the dog may have been hit by a car and spent the night in Haikey Creek due to her injuries. Animal rescuers believe the dog may have been hit by a car and spent the night in Haikey Creek due to her injuries.
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A group of homeowners rescued a dog from Haikey Creek in Broken Arrow with the help of police earlier this week.

The Broken Arrow Animal Shelter transferred the dog to the care of Oklahoma Alliance for Animals.

Animal rescuers believe the dog may have been hit by a car and spent the night in Haikey Creek due to her injuries.

A veterinarian will examine the dog Tuesday. Oklahoma Alliance for Animals said the group will pay for X-rays and veterinarian care, as well as boarding.

The organization is asking for donations to pay for the dog's care, as well as for the dog's owner to come forward.

If no owner claims the dog, she will be fostered and adopted out.

You can donate here.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.