Donations Needed For Dog Saved From Creek In Broken Arrow

A group of homeowners rescued a dog from Haikey Creek in Broken Arrow with the help of police earlier this week.

The Broken Arrow Animal Shelter transferred the dog to the care of Oklahoma Alliance for Animals.

Animal rescuers believe the dog may have been hit by a car and spent the night in Haikey Creek due to her injuries.

A veterinarian will examine the dog Tuesday. Oklahoma Alliance for Animals said the group will pay for X-rays and veterinarian care, as well as boarding.

The organization is asking for donations to pay for the dog's care, as well as for the dog's owner to come forward.

If no owner claims the dog, she will be fostered and adopted out.

You can donate here.