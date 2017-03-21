TU Begins Phase 2 Of Spring Practice - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TU Begins Phase 2 Of Spring Practice

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

It's a loose and fun team at Chapman Stadium as the Hurricane football team begins its second phase of spring practice. 

It's a team not focused on a ten-win season from a year ago, instead, embracing the culture change that comes with expected success.

"The bowl game, that was last year,” said offensive tackle Willie Wright. “We're on to bigger and better things."

Coach Philip Montgomery added, "We've set a standard now of what we want and what's going to be accepted. We just have to continue building on that."

That building will continue with at least one new face at quarterback, receiver and running back, among other positions. But, Montgomery doesn't seem to be in a hurry to name new starters just yet.

"We got a lot of competition going on right now at different positions, a lot of key positions at that,” said Montgomery. “It's about every day coming out, knowing you're going to be evaluated on what you did that day."

Whoever wins those jobs, especially under center, will benefit from an offensive line that returns four starters from the group that plowed the road for a record-setting hurricane offense in 2016.

"With that experience and the chemistry that we have across the offensive line, we'll be able to keep things rolling,” said Wright.

With just less than three weeks until the spring game, Montgomery knows having a veteran, established team is something that cannot be rushed.

"Experience is one of those things that you just can't go out and buy,” he explained. “It just happens." 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.