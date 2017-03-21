TU Begins Phase 2 Of Spring Practice

It's a loose and fun team at Chapman Stadium as the Hurricane football team begins its second phase of spring practice.

It's a team not focused on a ten-win season from a year ago, instead, embracing the culture change that comes with expected success.

"The bowl game, that was last year,” said offensive tackle Willie Wright. “We're on to bigger and better things."

Coach Philip Montgomery added, "We've set a standard now of what we want and what's going to be accepted. We just have to continue building on that."

That building will continue with at least one new face at quarterback, receiver and running back, among other positions. But, Montgomery doesn't seem to be in a hurry to name new starters just yet.

"We got a lot of competition going on right now at different positions, a lot of key positions at that,” said Montgomery. “It's about every day coming out, knowing you're going to be evaluated on what you did that day."

Whoever wins those jobs, especially under center, will benefit from an offensive line that returns four starters from the group that plowed the road for a record-setting hurricane offense in 2016.

"With that experience and the chemistry that we have across the offensive line, we'll be able to keep things rolling,” said Wright.

With just less than three weeks until the spring game, Montgomery knows having a veteran, established team is something that cannot be rushed.

"Experience is one of those things that you just can't go out and buy,” he explained. “It just happens."