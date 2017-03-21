Cowboys Beat Sooners In Bedlam Round 1

The Los Angeles Clippers traded with the 76ers for the No. 39 pick to draft former Oklahoma State point guard Jawun Evans.More >>
Mike Gundy has signed a new long-term contract extension to stay in Stillwater.More >>
OU sophomore safety Will Sunderland has been charged with felony burglary just days after a warrant was issued for his arrest for concealing stolen property.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins gives his thoughts on Lincoln Riley taking over as the head football coach at Oklahoma.More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder has selected Terrance Ferguson with the No. 21 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.More >>
OU sophomore safety Will Sunderland has been charged with felony burglary just days after a warrant was issued for his arrest for concealing stolen property.More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder hold the No. 21 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft.More >>
