Cowboys Beat Sooners In Bedlam Round 1

Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma 4-3 in the first round of Bedlam at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium Tuesday night.

Collin Simpson lined one over the right field wall in the bottom of the second inning to get OSU on the board first.

Cade Cabbiness led off the bottom of the third and scored on a sac bunt from Cameron Dobbs followed by an RBI from Ryan Sluder.

The Cowboys kept rolling, taking a 3-0 lead through the first three innings.

OU tallied its first run at the top of the fourth, but it was the Cowboys who prevailed by the final.

Check out the highlights in the video above.