New Downtown Bar 'Calling All Unicorns' To Celebrate In April

The Unicorn Club will have themed drinks and decor and DJs spinning every Thursday and Friday night.

On April 7th, the former location of Electric Circus on 1st Street will re-open as The Unicorn Club.

Downtown Tulsa is getting a new dance club modeled after a cafe in Thailand - and it is like nothing the city has ever seen.

The streets of downtown Tulsa are sending a message - calling all unicorns to a location near 1st and Detroit.

What was Electric Circus for years is going through a magical transformation and being reborn in April as the Unicorn Club.

"This is all changing color wise - changing this and glitter on the door," said club owner Angie Green. "It’s just ridiculously girly and majestic."

A work in progress until opening April 7th, but Green has big plans.

"Glittery, sparkly, everything over the top," she said.

The dance floor will be LED tiles and the unicorn theme is everywhere.

Green knew after almost seven years the Electric Circus space needed to be refreshed but stay a dance club.

Then it came to her while planning her daughter's birthday party. She used her husband as a litmus test.

“When I told him his eyes lit up and he said 'I think that is actually a great idea,’" Green said.

She hopes to not only cater to those looking for a weekend dance party, but also 21st birthdays and bachelorette parties.

And on every other weekend, Green said, "We are going to have a horse and carriage, but, of course, it will be a unicorn. So, this will be where you can go out and my security will let people out to go take a unicorn ride and then they can come back in."

The Unicorn Club will have themed drinks - one being 'The Revenge of the Unicorns' - and decor and DJs spinning every Friday and Saturday night.

The club will be open to anyone 21 and older.