Coffee Pot May Have Sparked Berryhill House Fire

Firefighters believe a coffee pot sparked a fire which heavily damaged a Berryhill home early Wednesday.

Tulsa and Berryhill Fire Departments responded to the home in the 3100 block of South 59th West Avenue at about 3 a.m.

A neighbor told News On 6, the home's resident woke up after hearing crackling sounds to find her home on fire.

The neighbor said the woman fell asleep after leaving a coffee pot turned on.

Firefighters said the resident got out of the home safely.