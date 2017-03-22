Owasso Man Receives 'Gift Of Mobility' Thanks To Friends

A big surprise for an Owasso man with a gift of mobility.

Wes Renchen is a former American Airlines mechanic with Parkinson's Disease.

He's now restricted to a wheelchair, which makes it difficult to do the things he loves like fishing and flying.

Then he found what's called an Action Track Wheelchair.

"This chair as you see the gentleman drive around is for off roading it will go basically anyplace and bring you back," said Doug Carlson with Carlson Mobility.

Wes' friends and family set up a Go Fund Me account four months ago to raise money to purchase the Action Track.

The specialized chair start at about $11,000.