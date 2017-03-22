Business Owner Helps Tulsa Police Nab Burglary Suspect

Police arrested a 31-year-old Tulsa man after they said employees at a dentist office saw him breaking into a truck.

He was identified as Joshua Quickle.

Kathy Mirrione, manager of Spring Dental in the 4900 block of South Peoria, says an employee saw Quickle break into the truck. They both went outside and confronted him.

Mirrione says Quickle made up a story, then took off running.

She called 911 and followed him in her car. She said she didn't have trouble keeping up with Quickle as he ran through a neighborhood.

"He was trying to hop fences as fast as he could but that really wasn't his strong suit, hopping the fences," said Kathy Mirrione.

Tulsa Police K9 officers tracked Quickle to where he was hiding behind a house near 50th and South Quaker and took him into custody.

Police booked Joshua Quickle into jail on a complaint of burglary from a vehicle.