OSU Spring Football: Defense Has Key Players To Replace

Each unit on the Cowboys on the defensive side of the ball has key players to replace.

Let’s start with the secondary. Gone is Jordan Sterns at safety and in is Ramon Richards who will shift from corner to safety. It’s a good thing in the opinion of Coach Mike Gundy.

"He seems to be doing fine,” said Gundy. “He's better roaming around than he is locked into a certain area. If the percentages say he helps us the majority of the year at that position than it's probably where he should go."

Now, what about the corners?

"They've got some ability,” said defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer. “hey just need to get tested, keep throwing into that frying pan. Lord knows they are out here. Like anything in life, you learn from failure. That's why you practice, but very happy with that effort."

One of the Cowboys who can make the biggest difference is a player returning from injury, former Booker T. Washington Hornet Jordan Brailford, who coaches say can make a huge impact on that side of the ball. "He's not playing pain free,” Spencer stated. “He's showing a lot of authentic toughness. We're a better team when Jordan Brailford is out there on the team."

"It just feels good getting back in pads again, getting back in the weight room,” said Brailford. “I plan on making an impact. I plan on staying healthy."

Gundy added, "If he stays healthy and plays like he should, he can be a guy that impacts our defense as much as anybody on the field."

And the defense gets to face a potent offense every practice, so a defense looking for players to step up will learn pretty fast.