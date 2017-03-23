Oklahoma Police Departments Hold SWAT Competition In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Police Departments Hold SWAT Competition In Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police SWAT teams from across Oklahoma came to Tulsa Wednesday to compete in the annual SWAT competition to see who is the best in the state.

The teams competed in six different events, including a pistol shooting course, a rifle course, a sniper competition and a hostage rescue scenario.

Police say they try to put as much physical and mental pressure on the teams as possible to push them to perform their best, which better prepares them for the real thing.

"That pressure is real, it's legit and it's real life," said Tulsa Police Captain Mike Eckert.

The Tulsa Police Department won the competition last year, so they hosted the games this year.

