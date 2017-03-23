Man Hospitalized After Single-Vehicle Crash Near Owasso - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Man Hospitalized After Single-Vehicle Crash Near Owasso

Posted: Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A driver was taken by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital shortly before noon Thursday after Owasso police said he suffered from some sort of medical issue that made him lose control of his vehicle before crashing. 

The single-vehicle crash happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 169 at 106th Street North. 

The driver suffered from something that made him lose control of his vehicle or drift into the center median before overcorrecting to the right and flipping the vehicle, said Owasso Police Lt. Nick Boatman. 

"When the vehicle overcorrected to the right, traction caught on the wheels and it flipped it," Boatman said.

Boatman said the driver may have been unconscious when he crashed. 

The driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital, but Boatman said they fear his injuries are life-threatening. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.