Man Hospitalized After Single-Vehicle Crash Near Owasso

A driver was taken by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital shortly before noon Thursday after Owasso police said he suffered from some sort of medical issue that made him lose control of his vehicle before crashing.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 169 at 106th Street North.

The driver suffered from something that made him lose control of his vehicle or drift into the center median before overcorrecting to the right and flipping the vehicle, said Owasso Police Lt. Nick Boatman.

"When the vehicle overcorrected to the right, traction caught on the wheels and it flipped it," Boatman said.

Boatman said the driver may have been unconscious when he crashed.

The driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital, but Boatman said they fear his injuries are life-threatening.