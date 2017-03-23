Oologah Police Chief Uses Vehicle To Save Ill Driver From Traffic

The Oologah Police Chief went above and beyond the call of duty Thursday when a driver had a medical episode on the road.

An off-duty firefighter told Chief Peter Moore about an erratic driver on Highway 169 south of Oologah near the Assembly of God church.

When the chief couldn't get the car to pull over, he used his own unit to stop it.

Moore said the driver apparently had a diabetic episode. He was taken to the hospital, but there were no serious injuries.

The Oologah mayor called Chief Moore a hero.