OHP: Several Students Taken To Hospital After Bus Crash In Mayes County

A school bus crash in rural Mayes County sent eight children to the hospital Thursday.

The school district said one girl had to spend the night because of a head injury.

The crash happened just outside of Adair near the Lone Chapel Church.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 4:30 p.m. the bus was eastbound on EW 43 Road between NS 427 and 428 when, for an unknown reason, it went off the road to the right.

Troopers said the 70-year-old driver was distracted when he ran of the road.

They said he was able to get the bus back on the pavement but lost control again and hit a tree.