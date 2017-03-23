2 Sentenced For Possession Of Child Porn After Arrests At Tulsa State Fair

Jesse Scullawl and Brian Clement will both spend two years in prison and have six years suspended.

Two Tulsa men have been sentenced for possession of child porn following an investigation during last year's Tulsa State Fair.

The arrests came after an investigation into assaults at the fairgrounds.

It was found Scullawl was in a relationship with a 15-year-old girl and exchanged explicit photos.

The sheriff's office later found out the same teen had sent explicit photos to Clement and been in a relationship with him.