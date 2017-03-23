Wildfires Keeping Green Country Firefighters Busy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Wildfires Keeping Green Country Firefighters Busy

CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Strong winds and high temperatures are keeping Green Country firefighters busy as wildfires flare up west of Tulsa.

Crews are on the scene west of Mannford along 31st, east of Highway 48. At least six other departments, including Keystone and Sand Springs came out to help.

We're also hearing reports of another fire near Slick in Creek County.

According to the Oklahoma Forestry Services, about 2,500 acres have burned near Jackson Ranch.

They said Slick and Kellyville fire departments are working the scene and said multiple aircraft have been assisting.

