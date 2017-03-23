Oklahoma Beauty Queen's Car Broken Into While Tending To Ill Mother

The morning of the pageant, Phillips’ mom was rushed to the hospital with an ulcer.

Most people know Loria Phillips as a beauty queen - this weekend she competed in the Mrs. Oklahoma Pageant and won Director's Choice.

"You meet so many different girls, the experience alone is tons of fun, lots of good friends," she said.

Even more important to Phillips, though, is her family.

The morning of the pageant, Phillips’ mom was rushed to the hospital with an ulcer. She wanted her daughter to focus on the competition, so her family waited to tell her.

"Your mom is in the hospital and she got rushed over there the previous morning, but they didn't want to tell me and she didn't want them to tell me," Phillips said.

She drove from Oklahoma City to St. Francis early the next morning.

After tending to her mom, returned to the car to find someone busted the window and took everything she’d packed for her pageant – clothes, jewelry, gifts, makeup.

"All of my investments from years and years of pageants were gone. My earrings from my wedding were gone," she said.

Phillips is devastated, but she's already thinking about her next pageant - winning it for her mom.

And to the person who stole her things, she offers only humor and grace, like a true beauty queen.

"Maybe you'll feel like a queen for a day, or make someone else feel like a queen for a day, and they can have it," she said.

If you know anything about the case, you're asked to call Tulsa Police.

Meanwhile, Phillips said her mom is recovering quickly.