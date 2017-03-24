Man Shot In Arm In Tulsa Home

Police say someone shot at a man in a Tulsa home early Friday, wounding him in the arm.

Officers were called to the corner of Virgin and North Lewis Place just before 3:45 a.m. after 911 callers reported hearing over a dozen gunshots.

Police found the victim about a block away at a home in the 2100 block of North Atlanta Avenue and say the man claimed he didn't know why someone would shoot him.

Officers said the man's wound appeared to be non-life threatening and EMSA took him to a Tulsa hospital to be checked out.

Outside the home, police recovered around 18 shell casings. They said the home on North Lewis Place suffered minor damage due to the gunshots.

The victim told police two vehicles left the scene, but couldn't say if they were cars or SUVs.

Police say the victim and the homeowner on North Lewis Place haven't been very cooperative.