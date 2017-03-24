Cleveland State Hires TU’s Dennis Felton As Head Basketball Coach

The University of Tulsa assistant head basketball coach Dennis Felton has been appointed as the head men’s basketball coach at Cleveland State University, the school announced today.

Felton will be officially introduced at a press conference at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, March 27, in the CSU Student Center Ballroom.

Felton spent the last three years at The University of Tulsa, serving as an assistant coach in his first two years and was promoted to assistant head coach for the 2016-17 season.

“We’re excited for Dennis to be back in the head coaching ranks. He has been a tremendous asset to us at The University of Tulsa during our first three seasons. We wish Dennis and his family the very best in their new endeavor,” said Tulsa Head Coach Frank Haith.

During his three seasons, Tulsa won 58 games and earned two postseason berths, including an NCAA tournament appearance in 2016. In his first season at Tulsa, Felton helped usher the program's move to the American Athletic Conference from Conference USA, as well as a bid to the NIT.

Felton previously served as the head men’s basketball coach at Western Kentucky University (1998-2003) and the University of Georgia (2003-09).

“We are very pleased that Dennis Felton will be joining the CSU community and I look forward to cheering on our Vikings as he leads them back to the top of the Horizon League standings,” said Ronald M. Berkman, president of CSU.

“Dennis Felton has a championship pedigree and has coached and recruited at the highest level,” says Mike Thomas, director of athletics at CSU. “He will be an outstanding leader for the student-athletes in our basketball program, on the court, in the classroom and in the community.”