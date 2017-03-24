Cleveland State Hires TU’s Dennis Felton As Head Basketball Coac - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Cleveland State Hires TU’s Dennis Felton As Head Basketball Coach

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The University of Tulsa assistant head basketball coach Dennis Felton has been appointed as the head men’s basketball coach at Cleveland State University, the school announced today.

Felton will be officially introduced at a press conference at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, March 27, in the CSU Student Center Ballroom.

Felton spent the last three years at The University of Tulsa, serving as an assistant coach in his first two years and was promoted to assistant head coach for the 2016-17 season.

“We’re excited for Dennis to be back in the head coaching ranks. He has been a tremendous asset to us at The University of Tulsa during our first three seasons. We wish Dennis and his family the very best in their new endeavor,” said Tulsa Head Coach Frank Haith.

During his three seasons, Tulsa won 58 games and earned two postseason berths, including an NCAA tournament appearance in 2016. In his first season at Tulsa, Felton helped usher the program's move to the American Athletic Conference from Conference USA, as well as a bid to the NIT.

Felton previously served as the head men’s basketball coach at Western Kentucky University (1998-2003) and the University of Georgia (2003-09).

“We are very pleased that Dennis Felton will be joining the CSU community and I look forward to cheering on our Vikings as he leads them back to the top of the Horizon League standings,” said Ronald M. Berkman, president of CSU.

“Dennis Felton has a championship pedigree and has coached and recruited at the highest level,” says Mike Thomas, director of athletics at CSU. “He will be an outstanding leader for the student-athletes in our basketball program, on the court, in the classroom and in the community.”

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.