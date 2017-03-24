Suspect Arrested In Hit-&-Run Death Of Autistic Teen In Tulsa

Photo of the scene of the wreck.

Police arrested a man they say hit and killed an autistic teen last month and kept driving.

Officers identify the suspect as Dereco Foster. Police are booking him into jail on complaints of leaving the scene of a fatality accident, driving with no license and driving without insurance.

Paul Swisher, 17, was hit near 31st and Mingo early on the morning of February 23, 2017. He died a couple of days later.

His family told News On 6 Paul was upset about his dinner the night a driver hit him.

His mother said he was unhappy to learn that the family wasn't having spaghetti. She said they stepped outside to get some fresh air and he disappeared. He was hit by an SUV that didn't stop later that night.

Police found the SUV abandoned a few hours later.