Creek County Army Veteran's Service Dog Recovering After Hit By - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Creek County Army Veteran's Service Dog Recovering After Hit By Truck

Posted: Updated:
By: Annie Chang, News On 6
Bio
Connect
Biography
For the first time in his life, though, Blitz isn't able to help his family. Instead, they're doing their best to help him heal. For the first time in his life, though, Blitz isn't able to help his family. Instead, they're doing their best to help him heal.
Sergeant First Class Kevin Hughes and his family got Blitz about nine months ago through the Wounded Warriors program. Sergeant First Class Kevin Hughes and his family got Blitz about nine months ago through the Wounded Warriors program.
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma -

It's a long road to recovery for Blitz the service dog, but his family is just grateful he's even alive.

Earlier this week, the Border Collie-Australian Shepherd got through the family's gate and got hit by a truck in the neighborhood.

Sergeant First Class Kevin Hughes and his family got Blitz about nine months ago through the Wounded Warriors program. After serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, Hughes suffers from PTSD and anxiety and is training Blitz to help with his therapy.

"He can sense when people are stressed," Hughes explained. "When I get stressed he'll jump in my lap."

For the first time in his life, though, Blitz isn't able to help his family. Instead, they're doing their best to help him heal.

The force of the car could have killed Blitz.

"It broke his pelvis from his spine, pushed his hip forward, and caused even more damage," Hughes said.

Blitz is more than a service dog — he's part of the family, like another child. And it's painful for them to imagine how close they came to losing him.

"I was just kind of like in disbelief and a panic," said Amy Hughes, Kevin's wife. "I just couldn't believe - because he was in the yard and then he wasn't in the yard."

Amy rushed Blitz to the emergency animal hospital, where veterinarians explained his dire situation.

"The state he was in was bad enough that they wouldn't have argued with us if we wanted to put him down," Hughes said.

Veterinarians at the Mannford Animal Clinic say Blitz is recovering wonderfully, but he'll have to be under intensive care for quite some time.

It will be expensive, but the family says they're willing to pay, whatever the cost.

"As soon as we got together, it was like we were meant to be together," Hughes said.

If you'd like to help the family with Blitz's medical expenses, visit their GoFundMe page or donate directly to the Mannford Animal Clinic by calling them at (918) 865-4733. The clinic is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.