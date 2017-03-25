City Of Jenks Celebrates Park Opening

You can now enjoy a new park in downtown Jenks.

On Saturday, the city of Jenks along with the district's public schools celebrated the opening of the Downtown Commons.

They hosted a festival with music, food trucks, artists, lawn games and several student performances.

"It's a blank canvas for any kind of outdoor event or just a place to come and walk or just sit and have lunch and just kind of pass the time,” said Josh Driskell of the Jenks Camber of Commerce.

The urban-style park features a stage, green space, bike racks and more.