Two Oklahoma Fishermen Rescue Calf Stranded On Muddy Bank

Two Oklahoma anglers found themselves with quite a catch during a fishing tournament on Lake Hudson.

Justin Barbour and his brother Clayton found a stranded calf stuck in the mud while they were bass fishing Saturday morning.

It had fallen off a steep, muddy bank and couldn't get back up.

Justin and Clayton stopped fishing for about a half hour to save the calf.

They broadcast the rescue live on Facebook.

The bank was so steep and slick they ended up having to put the calf in their bass boat to find flatter ground, which, they eventually did, where they released the calf back into the pasture and they went back to fishing the tournament.