New App Aims To Help Tulsa Families Prepare For Disaster Situati - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

New App Aims To Help Tulsa Families Prepare For Disaster Situations

Posted: Updated:
The app can also be useful after a disaster, especially when it can be difficult to get in touch with loved ones by calling them. The app can also be useful after a disaster, especially when it can be difficult to get in touch with loved ones by calling them.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Just in time for severe weather, the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency released a free app to help families prepare for disasters.

The app is called Tulsa Ready and it's for Google and Apple devices.

One of the first things you can do is make a plan by answering a few questions and making a supply kit list, grocery list -basically just prepare for any disaster.

During a disaster, information from the National Weather Service will be fed through the Tulsa Ready app.

The director of the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency, Roger Jolliff, said the app is a one-stop shop when it comes to communicating during severe weather.

"Technology's changing. Years ago, we gave lots and lots of talks about how to prepare your family for disasters - gave people templates to go home and write their family's disaster plans. now this can all be done digitally on your phone," he said.

The app can also be useful after a disaster, especially when it can be difficult to get in touch with loved ones by calling them.

Jolliff said when cell towers overload during a disaster, the app can help you connect with your family.

It will also show where shelter and food stations are set up in your area.

Jolliff said he encourages everyone to download the Tulsa Ready app before severe weather hits.

“You’re really helping out the community to get the information through a system like this instead of calling each other on cell phones and trying to tie up all the cell phone towers in a very inefficient way,” he said.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.