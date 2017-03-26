Oklahoma Councilwoman: Rename Street Honoring Ex-KKK Member

An Oklahoma councilwoman is asking homeowners to rename a street honoring a former university professor and Ku Klux Klan member.

Norman Councilwoman Breea Clark has posted an online petition asking residents to help change the name of DeBarr Avenue.

The block is named after Edwin DeBarr, one of the first professors at the University of Oklahoma. DeBarr became a grand dragon in the KKK while at the school and was forced out in 1923 because of his Klan involvement.

The Oklahoman reports that at least 75 percent of homeowners would have to agree to the name change.

In 2013, Tulsa City Council members voted to rename its glitzy arts district, which had been named after KKK member Wyatt Tate Brady, the son of a Confederate veteran.

5/16/2013 Related Story: Residents Appeal To City Council For Brady District Name Change

8/15/2013 Related Story: City Council Renames Brady Street After Another Famous Brady