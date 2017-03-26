Alabama Angler Wins 2017 Bassmaster Classic

A former college angler from Alabama won the 2017 Bassmaster Classic in Houston on Sunday, with the defending champion, Talala's Edwin Evers, finishing 11th.

Jordan Lee, 25, from Guntersville, Alabama, finished with a total of 56-10. Steve Kennedy finished second with a three-day total of 55-1.

Evers, the 2016 champion, finished with 45-11.

Lee had engine trouble on Sunday, forcing him to fish from one spot. He had to catch a ride with a spectator to get to the weigh-in. He caught five bass that weighed in at 27 pounds, 4 ounces.

He earned $300,000 for the win.

“To all of the guys fishing the college tournaments right now, this just says you can do it,” Lee said. “It’s hard work — and you’re going to have a lot of days out here that aren’t good."

James Elam of Broken Arrow finished fourth with a total of 50-4, taking home $30,000. Elam was one of the anglers who started the collegiate fishing program at Oklahoma State University.