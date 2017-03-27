3 Accused In Death Of Tulsa Toddler To Appear In Court This Week

At least one of the people accused in the death of a toddler who was left at a hospital is scheduled for a court date Monday morning. All three people are expected in court this week.

Keyshawn Brown is the mother of the 2-year-old victim, who police say was dropped off at Hillcrest last week with severe injuries and died last week.

Jail records show Brown has a court date Monday. She is charged with child neglect.

Police said Brown had been known to drop off her child with others for days.

Detectives believe Brown's friend, Dominick Smith, was watching the little boy with her boyfriend, Johnny Jones, the day the boy was left at the hospital.

Smith's arrest report states she dropped him on a broken futon, yelled at him to stop crying and them hit him with a belt and backscratcher.

Then detectives said she dropped him off at the hospital and then left.

Smith is charged with child abuse murder and child neglect, and Jones is charged with child neglect.

Jail records show after Brown's court appearance Monday, Jones is scheduled to appear Tuesday and Smith on Wednesday.

