3 Accused In Death Of Tulsa Toddler To Appear In Court This Week - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

3 Accused In Death Of Tulsa Toddler To Appear In Court This Week

Posted: Updated:
Johnny Jones, Dominick Smith and Keyshawn Brown Johnny Jones, Dominick Smith and Keyshawn Brown
TULSA, Oklahoma -

At least one of the people accused in the death of a toddler who was left at a hospital is scheduled for a court date Monday morning. All three people are expected in court this week.

Keyshawn Brown is the mother of the 2-year-old victim, who police say was dropped off at Hillcrest last week with severe injuries and died last week.

Jail records show Brown has a court date Monday. She is charged with child neglect.

Police said Brown had been known to drop off her child with others for days.

Detectives believe Brown's friend, Dominick Smith, was watching the little boy with her boyfriend, Johnny Jones, the day the boy was left at the hospital. 

Smith's arrest report states she dropped him on a broken futon, yelled at him to stop crying and them hit him with a belt and backscratcher.

Then detectives said she dropped him off at the hospital and then left. 

Smith is charged with child abuse murder and child neglect, and Jones is charged with child neglect.

Jail records show after Brown's court appearance Monday, Jones is scheduled to appear Tuesday and Smith on Wednesday.

3/21/2017 Related Story: Three Arrested After Severely Injured Toddler Left At Tulsa Hospital
 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.