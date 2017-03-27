Ann Mahoney Bryce, One Of KOTV's First Personalities, Passes Away

With a degree in Home Economics from The University of Oklahoma in hand, Ann Mahoney Bryce was hired by Oklahoma Natural Gas Company to host a program on the brand-new KOTV, touting the miracle of natural gas appliances.

She hosted the premier of "Lookin' At Cookin'" on December 8, 1949, just a month-and-a-half after KOTV began broadcasting as Tulsa's first television station.

"Lookin' At Cookin" would continue at the midday hour for the next 32 years as one of KOTV's longest-running programs, eclipsed only by regularly scheduled newscasts and "Lewis Meyer's Bookshelf," which ran for 42 years and holds KOTV's longevity record.

When she was dating her husband-to-be, Walter Bryce, he would say he visited KOTV after Ann had been on the air so that he could get a good meal.

Ann Mahoney Bryce died peacefully at her home last Thursday, March 23, 2017.

She was 92.