Ann Mahoney Bryce, One Of KOTV's First Personalities, Passes Away

Photo of Ann Mahoney Bryce. Photo of Ann Mahoney Bryce.
Photo of Ann Mahoney Bryce from an advertisement. Photo of Ann Mahoney Bryce from an advertisement.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

With a degree in Home Economics from The University of Oklahoma in hand, Ann Mahoney Bryce was hired by Oklahoma Natural Gas Company to host a program on the brand-new KOTV, touting the miracle of natural gas appliances.

She hosted the premier of "Lookin' At Cookin'" on December 8, 1949, just a month-and-a-half after KOTV began broadcasting as Tulsa's first television station.

"Lookin' At Cookin" would continue at the midday hour for the next 32 years as one of KOTV's longest-running programs, eclipsed only by regularly scheduled newscasts and "Lewis Meyer's Bookshelf," which ran for 42 years and holds KOTV's longevity record.

When she was dating her husband-to-be, Walter Bryce, he would say he visited KOTV after Ann had been on the air so that he could get a good meal.

Ann Mahoney Bryce died peacefully at her home last Thursday, March 23, 2017.

She was 92.

