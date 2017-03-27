Bodycam Footage Shows Washington Co. Deputy Rescue Car Crash Victim

The Washington County Sheriff's Office released video from a deputy's body camera showing him rescue a car wreck victim Sunday morning.

In the video, you can see Deputy Carey Duniphin run passed a burning car then slide down an embankment to get to the victim then pull the man back up the road.

“So I asked him, ‘Can you walk?’ hoping he could help me get him out of there, and I looked down and his left leg is broke, obviously broken between the knee and the ankle cause it is deformed and bet the way it shouldn’t be bent, so I just had him roll over on his back and grabbed him under his arms and started pulling him backwards,” he said.

Duniphin said besides the broken leg and possible broken jaw the man should recover.

He said looking back at the body cam video, it was kinda crazy but part of his job.