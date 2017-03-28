OHP Troopers Injured At Fatal Will Rogers Turnpike Crash

Two Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were injured when a car crashed into their patrol cars at the scene of a fatality crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike near Miami Monday evening.

The OHP hasn't said how the original wreck happened, but say it killed a 31-year-old Nevada, Missouri woman. That woman was a passenger in 1992 Geo Prizm driver by Brittany Bradley, 28, of Richfield, Missouri. Bradley was taken to a Joplin hospital where she was admitted with multiple injuries.

The OHP says the driver of a 2012 Freightliner, Shauna Ventura, 35, of Pittsburg, Texas was not injured.

The driver of a 2005 Chevy Equinox, Cody Zabel, 29, of Miami was taken to a Miami hospital where he was treated and released.

The OHP says one trooper had pulled up behind another trooper when another driver crashed into the back patrol car pushing it into the one in front of it. Both troopers were taken to a Miami hospital, treated and released.