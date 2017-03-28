Oklahoma Wildfire Impact Not Showing Up Yet In Cattle Prices

Even with the wildfires killing thousands of head of cattle in western Oklahoma, the impact isn't showing up yet in cattle prices.

Prices are up at the Tulsa stockyards, but it's not beyond the seasonal price increase that corresponds with the growth of spring.

"The market is pretty good right now. Anything that's weaned and ready for grass is really selling good. The feeder cattle market is pretty good, but hasn't advanced as much as the grazing market has," said Joe Don Eaves at the Tulsa Stockyards.

State agricultural officials are still adding up the number of cattle killed in those wildfires. Many cattle survived the fires, but were injured and had to be put down later.