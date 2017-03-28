Historic Tulsa Home Rescued From Demolition List Being Restored

Hoby Ferrell (left) is restoring the home for Ginger Gibson (right) who bought the house just ahead of the City of Tulsa having it demolished.

The restoration of the home has been going on for about weeks, and the memory of it as an overgrown boarded up eyesore is almost gone.

One of Tulsa's historic homes is on its way back to prominence after being rescued from the demolitions list.

"Probably the last horrible shape house in the Maple Ridge area, seriously," Hoby Ferrell said.

Ferrell is restoring the home for Ginger Gibson who bought the house just ahead of the City of Tulsa having it demolished.

"What we are hoping for is something that maintains the mid-town feel and maintains the integrity of the original home," Gibson said.

And that's where the story is - the house is in the late John Brooks Walton's "One Hundred Historic Tulsa Homes." It was built in 1922 by Miller Williams, one of the Williams Brothers - as in Willbros and the Williams Companies.

Some photos in the book show what it looked like back then - few things remain.

There are two solid walnut beams in the living room - a focal point back then and will be again. A six-foot-long sink will be resurfaced and re-installed in the kitchen and there'll be a stacked stone wall out front.

A piece of Tulsa history reborn and ready to go in June.