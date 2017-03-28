Contractor For Tulsa-Based Company Killed In Tulsa County Crash

Tulsa-based NORDAM confirmed one of its contractors died in a wreck near 76th Street North and Whirlpool Drive Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol a 2000 Honda CRV driven by Steven Freking, 59, was parked on the shoulder of the northbound lane of Whirlpool Drive.

Troopers said a 2008 Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Ryesha Mougell, was going south and slowed to make a U-turn when a 2002 Acura Atlanta driven by 31-year-old Taylor Harvey, swerved at a high speed to avoid the Caliber, lost control and departed the roadway to the left and struck the CRV.

Troopers said Freking was transported to the hospital by Owasso Fire and later died at the hospital.

OHP said Harvey refused treatment for head and leg injuries; Mougell was not injured.