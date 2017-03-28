Teens Sentenced To Prison For Stealing, Burning Twin Hills Schoo - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Teens Sentenced To Prison For Stealing, Burning Twin Hills School Bus

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Two Green Country teens pled guilty to stealing and burning a Twin Hills School Bus in August 2016.

Garrett Raynor from Bixby and Joshua Coppedge from Glenpool were each sentenced to five years in prison for arson.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the teens and Devin Riggins and a juvenile stole the bus, drove it into the woods and set it on fire.

