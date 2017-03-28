Teens Sentenced To Prison For Stealing, Burning Twin Hills School Bus

Two Green Country teens pled guilty to stealing and burning a Twin Hills School Bus in August 2016.

Garrett Raynor from Bixby and Joshua Coppedge from Glenpool were each sentenced to five years in prison for arson.

12/16/2016 Related Story: Two Teens Plead Guilty To Arson For Burning Twin Hills School Bus

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the teens and Devin Riggins and a juvenile stole the bus, drove it into the woods and set it on fire.