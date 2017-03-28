TPD: Woman Taken To Hospital After Drive-By Shooting

One person was taken to the hospital following a drive-by shooting Tuesday night.

According to Tulsa Police, officers responded to a home in the intersection of Newton and North Frankfort.

Police said one woman inside the home was hit once. They said she made it to a neighbor's house and called police.

The woman was treated and taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown, but police said she was talking when she was transported.

Police said said at least nine shots were fired.

Right now they don't have a suspect description but police said witnesses saw a silver car.