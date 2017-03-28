Police Investigating After Two Injured In Tulsa Stabbing

Tulsa Police are investigating after two people were stabbed Tuesday night.

Officers responded to an area near 1st and Utica to reports of a stabbing.

Police said when they arrived the learned to people had been stabbed; none of the injuries are life threatening.

Sergeant Marcus Harper said one female victim ran from the scene, the other received stitches and was taken to the hospital.

He said the victim may also be intoxicated.

Police said they don't have a suspect description at this time.